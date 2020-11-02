In addition to the most sought-after hard skills pushed largely by the technological transformation, soft skills also tend to change gradually.

By Diwakar Chittora

In 2015, the World Economic Forum predicted that 35% of the skills that are considered essential in the current corporate system will change within the next five years. And they have. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2020, 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025, considering the increasing adoption of technology.

Recruiters have a front-row seat to the constantly developing skillset prioritised by the business world. Knowing those skills can give the young ones a leg-up on the competition. In addition to the most sought-after hard skills pushed largely by the technological transformation, soft skills also tend to change gradually. LinkedIn’s ‘Grad’s Guide to Getting Hired’ signals that most of the in-demand competencies are soft skills which can be developed, polished and leveraged to make a career in the uncertain times.

Understanding of these job skills can smoothly drive you towards success. No matter which career path you choose, determining the skills that are in high demand in the corporate world can be extremely helpful. Here’s a roundup of the 10 most pressing skills to develop while exploring jobs in today’s corporate world:

Tech savviness: Life without technology is unimaginable. The world of work is largely driven and influenced by technological advancements. Therefore, people with technical skills such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, virtual reality, robotics, IoT (Internet of Things) and augmented reality are in demand and will continue to be. As the world of work keeps evolving, these skills will also continue to develop, based on industry and country. One must keep stay updated with these advancements as companies will seek human resources who can exploit these technologies.

Communication: As you jump into the working space, just being able to speak the language fluently is not enough. Communication skills are considered as a supreme skill. It involves perceiving efficiently, presenting your ideas well as well as expressing your plan of action through extremely efficacious writing and presenting capabilities. People with content strategy, creative writing and concise digital copywriting skills are in demand to provide transparent and personalised to drive brand engagement.

People management: Effective people management skills comprise of building and strengthening relationships, reflecting the right direction to your team, keep them motivated, understanding their requirements and helping them to achieve their goals. Developing the skills of clear communication, dealing with work stress and empathising with your team can help you in successfully managing a team, which is a basic requirement in a corporate set-up.

Emotional intelligence: It is a prominent skill that is never mentioned in a job description but always observed by the recruiters. Emotional intelligence is associated with your social skills, social awareness and self-management abilities. It encompasses the potential of controlling, expressing and being aware of your own emotions as well as the emotion of others. Individuals who possess these skills are coveted by organisations of all sizes across all industries.

Adaptability and flexibility: For a successful career in the corporate world, you must be interested in learning the latest skills throughout your careers and be adaptive enough to the change—the only constant in life as well as in business. Whilst working in the corporate world, those who bounce back quickly in the face of challenges and are intellectually flexible to new ideas and ways of doing things always succeed.

Critical thinking: An abundance of data and information floats online and companies prefer individuals with the capability to identify reliable information amongst the enormous blend of fake information. They seek individuals inheriting skills such as superior evaluation of situations, collecting more in-depth information as well as the ability to objectify multiple perspectives.

Creativity: Regardless of what industry you are in, the ability to connect dots that appear unrelated and generate useful solutions will continue to remain an incredibly valuable skill. Creativity can help to devise brand new strategies to perform tasks, solve problems and face the challenges.

Collaboration: It means working smoothly in a team to enhance productivity. One should have the ability to influence others to the right end game and work efficiently and effectively to achieve a common goal.

Process improvement: Every company aspires to save money as much as they can. Individuals who can optimise projects or business procedures, inheriting an efficient potential to save the time and money of the company are always in demand in the corporate world.

Persuasion: Every employee should have persuasion in their skillset as it is one of the most powerful communication skills in the corporate world. It is a different way of doing things to make a decision or convincing others to buy into your idea.

Summing up

Those who are looking for a job or already have a job must continuously engage themselves to improve their existing skills and learning new skills to stay competitive in the evolving job market. It will empower you to expand your horizons, knowledge and capabilities and will allow you to cut off the competition and become a preferred choice for companies.

The author is CEO & founder, IntelliPaat, the online professional training courses provider