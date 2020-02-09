West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 570 vacancies for Apprenticeship Training notified; Details here

Published: February 9, 2020 6:39:51 PM

The applications for the openings will be through online mode and the candidates can apply on www.mponline.gov.in

The applications open on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 15.

West Central Railway Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020: The West Central Railway has issued a notification of 570 vacancies for Apprenticeship Training. The openings are for various posts such as fitter, electrician, wireman, computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) and welder. The applications for the openings will be through online mode and the candidates can apply on www.mponline.gov.in. The applications open on February 15 and the last date to apply is March 15.

Vacancy details

The apprenticeship is open for the following trades:

  • Fitter: 116 openings

  • Welder (Gas and Electric): 34 openings

  • Electrician: 138 openings

  • COPA: 52 openings

  • Secretarial Assistant: 4 openings

  • Painter: 23 openings

  • Carpenter: 28 openings

  • AC Mechanic: 10 openings

  • Machinist: 10 openings

  • Stenographer Hindi: 3 openings

  • Stenographer English: 3 openings

  • Electronic Mechanic: 15 openings

  • Cable Jointer: 2 openings

  • Diesel Mechanic: 30 openings

  • Mason: 26 openings

  • Black Smith: 16 openings

  • Surveyor: 8 openings

  • Draughtsman Civil: 10 openings

  • Architectural Assistant: 12 openings

  • Secretarial Assistant English: 4 openings

Eligibility criteria for the jobs

The candidates interested must be aged between 15 and 24 years and should have cleared Class 10. Moreover, for the concerned trade or position, the applicants should have the ITI qualification, affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected based on the scores they earned in Class 10 exams. There will be no written or oral test or interview for the positions. Moreover, in case two candidates had the same scores in Class 10, then preference would be given to the candidate who is older. In case the date of birth is also identical, the candidate who cleared Class 10 first would be selected for the vacancy. If the two candidates cleared Class 10 in the same year, too, the selection would be based on the alphabetical order.

Apart from that, if the seats for SC category remain unfilled, they will be filled by ST category candidates and vice-versa. However, if despite this any seats remain unfilled, they will be transferred to the general category.

Similarly, any unfilled seats in all the reserved categories will be transferred to the general category and filled by those candidates.

