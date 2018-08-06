West Central Railway Recruitment 2018: Applications invited in sports quota; apply at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates must be graduates from a recognised university/institute.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2018: In a good news for athletes, the West Central Railway has issued notification for recruitments through Sports Quota. Those interested may apply through prescribed format on or before August 10. Candidates may apply at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Vacancy details

Last date to apply: August 10

Sports Quota: 21 positions

Basketball (M): 2 Posts

Badminton (M): 3 Posts

Weightlifting: 4 Posts

Cricket (M): 4 Posts

Hockey (M): 4 Posts

Wrestling (M): 4 Posts

Recruitment in the grade pay of Rs 2400/2800 (Level-4/Level-5)

Candidates must be graduates from a recognised university/institute. He must have also represented the country in Olympic Games (senior category) or should have won third position at least in the World Cup (junior/senior category)/ Asian Games (senior category)/ World Championships (junior/senior category)/ Commonwealth Games (senior category), apart from gold medal in Asian Games.

Recruitment in grade pay Rs 1900/2000 (Level-2/Level-3):

The person must have passed class 12 and represented India in the World Championships (junior/senior category)/ World Cup (junior/senior category)/=/ Commonwealth Games (senior category)/Asian Games (senior category)

Or

While representing the country, the candidate must have won at least third position in the Asian Championships (junior/senior category)/ Commonwealth Championships (junior/senior category)/ South Asian Federations (SAF) Games (senior category)/ Asia Cup (junior/senior category)/USIC (world railways) Championships (senior category)

Or

The person must have represented a state or equivalent unit. He/she must have obtained at least third position in senior/youth/junior national championships

Or

The candidate must have represented a state and won at least third position in national games organised by Indian Olympic Association

Or

The person must have Represented a university and won a minimum of the third position in all India inter-university championships organised by the association of Indian universities

Or

Candidates must have represented a state or equivalent unit. The person must have earned the first position in Federation Cup championships (senior category).

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on basis of sports achievements, trials, general intelligence, personality test and educational qualification.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply through prescribed format at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before August 10.