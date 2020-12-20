West Bengal WBCS 2021 notification released; Exam, dates, salary, vacancy, application details here

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of March/ April, 2021.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) and certain other services. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit application form is January 15, 2021.

Important dates:-

Beginning of online application form- December 24, 2020

Last date to submit online application form- January 15, 2021

Last date to submit fees through online- January 15, 2021

Last date to submit fees through offline- January 16, 2021

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit for the candidates belonging to general category is 21 years and maximum age limit is 36 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST, the upper age limit is relaxable by five years.

Scheme of Examination:-

The candidates applying for WBCS (Executive) examination, have to go through Preliminary examination, Main exam and Personality Test.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of March/ April, 2021.

Vacancy and Salary details:-

The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) examination, 2021 has been divided into four groups- Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D.

Group A-

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive)- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

West Bengal Co-operative Service- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

West Bengal Labour Service- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

West Bengal Food and Supplies Service- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

West Bengal Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

Group B-

West Bengal Police Service- Pay level: 16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300)

Group C-

Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home- Pay level: 15 (Rs 42,600 – 1,09,800)

Joint Block Development Officer- Pay level: 14 (Rs 39,900 – 1,02,800)

Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices- Pay level- 14 (Rs 39,900 – 1,02,800)

West Bengal Junior Social Welfare Service- Pay level- 14 (Rs 39,900 – 1,02,800)

West Bengal Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I- Pay level: 14 (39,900 – 1,02,800)

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer- Pay level: 14 (39,900 – 1,02,800 )

Joint Registrar (West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal)- Pay level: 14 (39,900 – 1,02,800 )

Assistant Canal Revenue Officer (Irrigation)- Pay level: 12 (35,800 – 92,100)

Chief Controller of Correctional Services- Pay level : 12 (35,800 – 92,100)

Group D-

Inspector of Co-operative Societies- Pay level : 10 (32,100 – 82,900)

Panchayat Development Officer under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department- Pay level: 10 (32,100 – 82,900)

Rehabilitation Officer under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department- Pay level: 10 (32,100 – 82,900)