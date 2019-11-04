West Bengal WBCS 2020 notification released! Know more about application process

West Bengal WBCS 2020 notification released!

WBCS 2020 application form: The Public Service Commission of West Bengal released a recruitment notification for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive Examination) 2020.

The candidates who are interested can apply through the official website — pcswbonline.gov.in November 5, 2019.

The prelims examination for WBCS will likely to be held on February 9, 2020 at various centres across the state in — Kolkata (North), Kolkata (South), Asansol, Baruipur, Bankura, Barrackpore, Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Howrah, Burdwan, Medinipur, Tamluk, Berhampore, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling.

WBCS 2020: Important Dates

The application process begins on November 5, 2019

The last date to submission of application is November 25

The application fee needs to be submitted by November 26, 2019.

Probable date of Preliminary exam: February 2020

WBCS: Educational qualifications:

The candidates applying for WBCS need to have a graduation degree from a recognised university and they should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali.

WBCS 2020: Age Limit:

The candidates should be between 21 to 36 years of age. However, the reserved category candidates are entitled to age relaxation as per the government norms.

WBCS 2020: Selection Procedure:

The exam will be divided into two parts — Prelims and mains. While the Preliminary exam will be objective type, the mains exam will have both objective and subjective type questions. Apart from the Written Examination, there will be a Personality Test cum interview as well. After which, the list of selected candidates will be brought out.

WBCS Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be recruited in group A, B posts and their pay scale will range between Rs 15,600 to 42,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.

Those who will be joining the Group C posts will get a pay scale of Rs 9,000 to 40,500 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,800 per month. The pay scale of Group D will range between Rs 7,100 to 37,600 with additional grade pay of Rs 3,900 per month.