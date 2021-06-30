West Bengal: TET results expected to be declared before Durga Puja, reveals official

Some 2.5 lakh candidates sat for TET held in January 2021 (File Photo: IE)

West Bengal: The results of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be declared before Durga Puja in October this year, West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Manik Bhattacharya announced on Tuesday. Some 2.5 lakh candidates sat for TET held in January 2021; before the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, Bhattacharya stated in the press meet. In order to ensure total transparency in the evaluation process of the merit list of candidates, the answers will be posted on the net before publishing the results, he added. The counselling of 2014 TET candidates would be taken up from next Tuesday. It was stuck for all these years due to some legal tussle. A total number of 10,500 candidates would undergo counselling for recruitment at the primary level, Bhattacharya added.

The process to fill up at least 14,000 vacancies in the upper primary level (classes 5-8) and 10,500 in the primary level (classes 1-4) will be completed before Durga Puja in October, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced earlier. The West Bengal government will appoint over 32,000 teachers for upper primary and primary levels by March next year. Around 7,500 more posts for primary teachers will be filled up by March 2022, chief minister added.

The appointments will be done on the basis of the merit list and no lobbying would be required, she further clarified.

The Teacher Eligibility Test for recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools was held in August 2015. The results were announced in September 2016. Results for the Interview were declared in August 2019.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on June 3, 2021 announced that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates would be extended to lifetime from seven years. An official statement regarding the decision was released by the Minister on his official Twitter handle. Pokhriyal wrote that the validity period has been extended to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. The decision to increase the validity of the TET qualifying certificates will mean a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for suitable candidates who aspire to be a teacher.