West Bengal Primary Teachers Recruitment: WBBPE invites applications for 16,500 posts, check eligibility, salary details

WBBPE Teachers Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a recruitment notification inviting TET qualified candidates to apply. It is to note that only those candidates who have cleared WBTET 2014 can apply for the posts of assistant teachers. Currently, there are a total of 16,500 vacancies to be filled by primary teachers. Those who fit this eligibility condition can apply for the available posts at wbbprimaryeducation.org and the application process is likely to close on January 6.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 whereas those belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs 50 for their application.

The board has kept the reservation quota for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), other backward classes (OBC A and B) along with other reserved categories same as it is there in the existing reservation rules that have been framed by the competent authority. The quota will be applicable to the total number of 16,500 seats available. All the candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation of up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks.

The most important condition is that the candidates must have qualified the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2014). Other than this, the candidate should have the minimum educational and training qualification that the National Council for Teacher Education has prescribed.

According to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), the selected candidates will receive a basic remuneration of Rs 28,900 and additional DA, HRA, MA as admissible. Between January 7 and January 10, the eligible candidates will be getting a call for a walk-in-interview as a part of the selection process.