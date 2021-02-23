West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 1251 wireless operator posts — check eligibility

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: The last date for application is March 22. Interested applicants are advised to log on to the website for details on the West Bengal Police vacancies.(Representational image/FILE)

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Police Department has invited application for 1251 wireless operator posts in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications wing. As per an IE report, the process of application for West Bengal police jobs began on Monday – February 22 on West Bengal Police’s official website – wbpolice.gov.in.

The last date for application is March 22. Interested applicants are advised to log on to the website for details on the West Bengal Police vacancies.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 – Job Notification:

West Bengal Police has advertised for 1251 posts, out of which 1126 are for male candidates and 125 are for female applicants.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility:

Those applying for West Bengal Police Wireless Operator jobs must have a Higher Secondary or 10+2 pass certificate with physics and maths from any recognised education board.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

As per the West Bengal govt job notification, the upper age of candidates should not be more than 27 years as on January 1, 2021. However, there is a relaxation of five years for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates. There is also a three year relaxation in age limit for candidates of other backward class (OBC).

Those applying for the West Bengal Police wireless operator post must be able to read and write in Bengali language. However, this Bangla language provision will not be applicable for the permanent residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong sub-divisions.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

1. Candidates must log on to West Bengal Police’s official website – wbpolice.gov.in

2. On logging in they must click on the West Bengal Police recruitment notification link and select the post they’re applying to.

3. They must then sign in with their credentials, or register if they haven’t already done so.

4. On submitting the information they can download and take a print for further use.