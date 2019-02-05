West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Close to 8,500 constable posts on offer at wbpolice.gov.in, check details here

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019! (Photo: IE)

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited applications from eligible candidates for around 8,500 posts at wbpolice.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website and do so now. Aspirants need to note that the below-mentioned posts are only for male candidates. The last date to apply for the posts is March 5, 2019. The final selection will be made after candidates go through the five stages of selection after which the WB recruitment board will release a final selection merit list. Check the details below to know more.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Post details-

Unreserved (UR)- 2982 posts

Unreserved (E.C.)- 1638 posts

Scheduled Caste- 1149 posts

Scheduled Caste (E.C.)- 707 posts

Scheduled Tribe- 345 posts

Scheduled Tribe (E.C.)- 193 posts

OBC-A- 622 posts

OBC-A (E.C.)- 311 posts

OBC-B- 261 posts

OBC-B (E.C)- 211 posts

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

The candidates must be a citizen of India

Age limit: Not less than 18 years and not more than 27 years

The interested candidates should have passed Madhyamik Examination from a school affiliated to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The applicant should be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Salary-

Constables (Male) in West Bengal Police in the Pay Scale of Rs.5,400 -25,200/-(i.e. Pay Band-2) + Grade Pay Rs.2,600/-.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Selection process-

In order to be selected for the posts on offer, candidates will have to go through a series of tests. Take note of the below-mentioned method of recruitment to know more.

1. Preliminary Written Test (Full Marks -100)

– General Awareness and General Knowledge: 50 Marks

– Elementary Mathematics(Madhyamik standard): 30 Marks

– Reasoning: 20 Marks

2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

4. Final Written Examination (Full Marks- 85)

– General Awareness and General Knowledge: 25 Marks

– English: 25 Marks

– Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard): 20 Marks

– Reasoningand Logical Analysis: 15 Marks

5. Interview (Full Marks- 15)