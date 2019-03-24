West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Notification out for 3000 vacancies in Excise Constable Posts

Both male and femlae applicants can apply for the excise inspector post through the official website of West Bengal police at http://wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2019: West Bengal Police has invited applications for recruitment of around 3000 excise constables under the Finance Department of the Government of West Bengal. Both male and femlae applicants can apply for the post through the official website of West Bengal police at https://wbpolice.gov.in.

The application began on March 11, 2019 and will continue till April 10, 2019 upto 5 pm.

The candidates can apply for the posts through both online and offline application.

Check more details about the vacancy here.

Important Dates:

The online application began: March 11, 2019

The online application ends: April 10, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

> For applying at the post of excise contables the candidates need to have the qualification certificate of Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

> The candidates also need tio know wither Bengali or Nepali language.

Vacancy details:

Excise Constable (male and female) : 3000 Posts

Unreserved (UR) – 1170
Unreserved (EC) – 480
Scheduled Caste – 450
Scheduled Caste (EC) – 210
Scheduled Tribe -120
Scheduled Tribe (EC) – 60
OBC-A – 210
OBC-A (EC) – 90
OBC-B – 150
OBC-B (EC) – 60

(EC is Exempted Category, which is for a family member of Land Losers/ Ex-Census Employees/ Election Job Workers/ Enumerators and has original ID cards issued by the Labour Department, Government of West Bengal)

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post of excise constable must be over 18 years of age and below 27 years. Relaxation on age limit is as per rules for reserved candidates.

Selection Procedure:

A Preliminary Examination will be conducted, which will be followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). If a candidate passes through all the three they will have to appear for Final Combined Competitive Examination and an Interview Round.

How to Apply:

> Visit the official website of West Bengal police at wbpolice.gov.in

> Under the ‘Recruitment’ section, find a notification titled ‘Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable’

> Go to ‘Fill-up Application Form on-line’

> Click on ‘Submit’ and keep a print out of the form for future reference.

Candidates can also submit their application offline after downloading it from the website. A challan of United Bank of India and India Post will also get printed along with it, where the examination fees needs to be deposited. The challan will remain operative from March 11 to April 10 2019.

