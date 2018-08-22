West Bengal Food & Supplies department recruitment for 957 Sub-Inspector posts; apply at www.pscwbapplication.in.

Applications will start from August 22. The last to apply is September 18, 2018.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III. Recruitments will be done under the Food & Supplies Department of the state government. According to the official notification, applications can be submitted through online mode only in Commission’s website www.pscwbapplication.in.

A total of 957 posts are on offer. 454 vacancies for unreserved category. For SC it is 208, for ST (58), OBC(A) it is 98, OBC(B) it is 69. For Ex Service Men (50), meritorious sportsperson (20).

Qualification:

The candidates should have cleared the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent with proficiency in reading, writing, speaking in Bengali. The candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali are not required to have a proficiency in Bengali.

The age of the candidates should not be below 18 years but not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2018. (i.e. born not earlier than January 2, 1978, and not later than January 1, 2000).

The fee for the application is Rs.110 with service charge 1% of examination fee subject to a minimum of Rs.5/-(Rupees Five) only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge /GST as applicable as govt. Duty or Service Charge of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five) only for Net Banking or Service Charge of Rs.20/- (Rupees Twenty) only for payment through Bank Counter (off-line payment). SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having a physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. However, no exemption of fee is available to SC/ST/BC candidates of other states.

Before applying, candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment advertisement available on the official website of the commission at www.pscwbapplication.in.