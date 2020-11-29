  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Board of Primary Education Recruitment: Document verification begins for TET qualifiers — check last date

Updated: Nov 29, 2020 7:58 PM

The interested individuals who have qualified the TET exam held in 2014, need to apply online by visiting the official website at http://www.wbbpe.org/ for the document verification process.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has initiated the document verification process of the candidates who have passed the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) exam. The interested individuals who have qualified the TET exam held in 2014, need to apply online by visiting the official website at https://www.wbbpe.org/ for the document verification process. The last date to apply for the process is December 01, 2020.

“Online Applications for the further process of Recruitment through verification/ scrutiny of the testimonials for ascertainment of training qualifications of TET-2014 qualified trained candidates,” reads the official notification on the website.

Important dates:-

Date of beginning of application form: November 25, 2020
Date of closing of application form: December 01, 2020

Know how to register for document verification process:-

(1) The interested individuals need to visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education at https://www.wbbpe.org/.
(2) After visiting the website, one needs to click on the link- ‘Submit application form’.
(3) After this, a new page will appear on the screen.
(4) The candidate needs to enter the Roll Number, Date of Birth, etc.
(5) After entering the relevant details, candidates need to click on ‘Validate’.
(6) Now, the candidates need to download the application and take a print copy of the same for future reference.

Qualification for TET exam:-

An individual can opt for TET or Teacher Eligibility Test exam, if they have passed senior secondary or Higher Secondary or 10+2 in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and having a two-year Diploma certificate in D.El.Ed. However, the candidates belonging to reserved category need to have secured 45 per cent marks.

