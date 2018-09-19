WEF lists 22 jobs that will get redundant in five years due to automation, know what to do

Across various industries surveyed, jobs which are expected to become increasingly redundant over the next five years are mostly routine-based, middle-skilled white-collar roles.

The recent Future of Jobs Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum has painted a rather gloomy picture for some job profiles. Automation and machines are threatening to replace half of workplace tasks by 2025.

While a cluster of emerging roles will gain importance over the coming years, another cluster of job profiles is set to become increasingly redundant. Such large-scale decline in some roles should ring alarm bells for people who are currently pursuing these roles or want to take them up in the future.

Across various industries surveyed, jobs which are expected to become increasingly redundant over the next five years are mostly routine-based, middle-skilled white-collar roles. Here is the list of jobs which may decline according to the report:

Data Entry Clerks

Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

Administrative and Executive Secretaries

Assembly and Factory Workers

Client Information and Customer Service Workers

Business Services and Administration Managers

Accountants and Auditors

Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

General and Operations Managers

Postal Service Clerks

Financial Analysts

Cashiers and Ticket Clerks

Mechanics and Machinery Repairers

Telemarketers

Electronics and Telecommunications Installers and Repairers

Bank Tellers and Related Clerks

Car, Van and Motorcycle Drivers

Sales and Purchasing Agents and Brokers

Door-To-Door Sales Workers, News and Street

Vendors, and Related Workers

Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks

Lawyers

These jobs are going to be highly susceptible to advances in new technologies and process automation. Industries are set to take diverse routes in the wake of this challenge of accommodating the displaced workforce. They could be redeployed in alternative, higher value-added functions.

Speaking to the Financial Express Online Anurag Malik, Partner HR Advisory & Skill Development at Ernst & Young, said, “There are three scenarios for people and companies doing these jobs. Firstly, it is possible, going forward, there is no impact on these jobs at all. Secondly, there could be some impact for which you’ll need some degree of change or update in your skill-sets and thirdly the job becomes completely redundant.”

“A majority of jobs will fall under the second category where companies will need to invest in skill upgradation of their workforce. They need to create structured skill learning programmes and individuals will need to learn and diversify their skills through these programmes or otherwise,” he added.

“For these structured learning programmes, companies will have to identify what jobs and what skills are going to get impacted. Their programmes should smoothen the transformation from current skill sets to new job with new skill sets. This destination needs to be identified carefully,” he added further.

Coming to the third scenario, Malik said, “If your job is in danger of going completely redundant, individuals need to focus on significantly revamping their skills. They can identify the jobs that match their skills in similar or allied services and profiles and start acquiring these skills. The pace of automation is not going to be same across industries and profiles and it will vary accordingly. This will give you enough time to prepare for the switch from the current skill sets to new job with new skill sets.”