We see India as a critical market for finding the best talent: Erad Fridman, CEO, Fluxon

'The combination of great schools, focus on education and learning, and the growing start-up culture, makes India a very exciting place for us to take our company to the next phase.'

With Pandemic making the lives of individuals and brands very tough. There has been a buzz in the technology domain where companies/brands are looking to find ways and solutions to tackle the ongoing crisis. This need to deploy cost-effective solutions has created an enormous opportunity for solutions providers and job aspirants in the technology field. The opportunity has led companies like Fluxon to make their presence felt in the Indian market and are on an aggressive hiring spree where they intend to hire around 1000 individuals in India. Here are some of the excerpts from Financial Express Online’s interaction with Erad Fridman, CEO, Fluxon:

Are you looking to create business opportunities in India or focusing on creating a talent hub?

Our goal is to hire the most talented people in technology and connect them to exciting projects with high-growth companies. We see India as a critical market for finding the best talent, and creating impactful business opportunities to work on. We’re already working with many fast-growing companies and startups in Silicon Valley, and have recently started working on exciting projects with Indian companies such as iMerit.

Where do you see your employees coming from? What kind of skills are you looking for?

The Fluxon team comes from all backgrounds, with expertise across disciplines and industries. We have leaders from large companies such as Google, Samsung and Stripe, as well as some of the best product managers, engineers and designers from startup backgrounds.

We’re primarily hiring technical folks in functions across Engineering, Product & Design and seek out highly-motivated, T-shaped individuals that have a depth of experience in one area, but have the intellectual flexibility and growth mindset needed to collaborate across domains.

Erad Fridman, CEO, Fluxon

How do you intend to implement in India your hiring plan of onboarding 100 people a month globally?

To hire the best talent, we focus on building the right culture and environment where they can flourish. To do this, we bring together highly-experienced technical leaders and connect them with the next generation of talent from universities and startups. We build a culture around continuous learning and development and offer tuition reimbursement for all employees. We train teams how to tackle and own hard problems, identify the right solutions and share best practices back with the group so everyone can learn from the process. And lastly, we carefully select the projects and technologies we take on to make sure our work is challenging, impactful, and fun. Through these efforts, we believe Fluxon is the best place for technical teams to master their craft, while building the next generation of start-ups that will change the world.

How big is your team in India and how much do you want to expand it?

Over the last 12 months, Fluxon has seen huge demand and growth driven by word-of-mouth referrals. We hired our founding engineer, doubled our team every quarter, and expanded our offices into 4 new markets. In the next few years, we will be adding 1,000 employees to our team in India, and are highly-focused on ensuring these individuals bring the right skills, experience and values to grow our team while keeping it nimble.

You being a new company as compared to TCS, WIPRO, Infosys, and others, why should anyone join you?

We recently ran a survey that asked all our employees why they chose to work at Fluxon. Many of them turned down offers from large well-known tech companies to work with us, and their reasons for doing so confirm we’re putting emphasis on the right strategies. People join the Fluxon team to become the best at what they do. We are well-known amongst startups and VCs as the top development firm in Silicon Valley. We work on the cutting-edge of technology, with modern stacks, effective processes and a highly transparent and open environment. Our diverse portfolio of client work and owned and operated products like Dory keep our teams challenged, interested and continuously learning. We focus on outcomes, not hours, and give our teams the resources they need to flourish, and the freedom to work from anywhere in the world. We give people the chance to become the founding tech teams of the next generation of high-growth startups, with the stability of a profitable company.

What made you start your operations in India during the pandemic?

From the start, Fluxon has been a global and remote-first company, so the pandemic did not affect our operations – in fact, we grew exponentially. We started operations in India ahead of the pandemic, and were humbled and impressed by the talent in the market. The combination of great schools, focus on education and learning, and the growing start-up culture, makes India a very exciting place for us to take our company to the next phase.