WBPSC recruitment 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission jobs alert! Check and apply pscwbapplication.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued notification for 338 sub-inspector posts. Candidates looking to apply for these posts can do so on or before August 6. Candidates may apply at pscwbapplication.in.

Important Date

Last date to apply: August 6

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector Of Schools: 338 positions

Educational Qualification

Candidates must at least have a second class honours degree or a second class Master’s degree from any recognised university or its equivalent;

He/she must also have a bachelor degree in Teaching or Education from any recognised University or its equivalent.

The person must also have a good knowledge of Bengali/Nepali, both in spoken and written. Candidate must also have the ability to undertake extensive tour on official duty.

Age Limit

Candidates must not be more than 36 years of age as on January 1, 2018

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get Rs.9, 000/- – Rs.40, 500/- (P.B. – 4) + Grade Pay Rs. 4, 700/-.

How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply to the post by visiting the official site at www.pscwbapplication.in/ on or before August 6. Candidates are also required to pay an application fee of RS 160.

Earlier in April, the West Bengal Police board had invited applications for 7229 posts on its official website, policewb.gov.in. Notifications had also been invited for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors. Interested candidates were asked to apply for the same by visiting the website on or before April 30 for posts constables and May 5 for sub inspector/lady sub-inspector positions. The notifications had also said that candidates would be required to appear for a written exam, go through physical measurement and then face the interview for their final selection.