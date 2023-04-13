WBPSC interview admit card release date out – Check details at wbpsc.gov.in

In much relief for thousands of candidates, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has come out with a notification on the interview admit card/schedule for the state’s civil service (executive) Examination 2023. Those candidates who have been selected for the interview round can download their admit card from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

It has uploaded programmes related to a personality test for Group C posts. As per the notification, the commission will start the interview round on April 27, which will go on till May 19. Candidates may check details related to the day of the interview, time, and other details through the website. The WBPSC will share the call letter and choice sheets on its official website on April 17. For downloading the same, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials with themselves.

Here’s how candidates can download their interview admit card/schedule.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

2) They may now download the link related to WBPSC civil service exam, which can be found on the home page.

3) Now, the PDF related to the same will appear on the screen.

4) Candidates may now take out a printout.

5) Use it when required in the future.

Earlier, the registration process for the exam had started on February 28 and went on till March 21(till 3 pm). The prelim exams were conducted in Kolkata and other various districts of the states. The last date to submit the fee was March 22.

Candidates who are between the age group of 21 to 36 years of age as on January 1, 2023 were eligible to apply. Notably, for SC/ST candidates the upper limit is relaxable by 5 years and for OBC(Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, the upper limit is relaxed by 3 years. Candidates were also required to have degrees from recognized universities to apply for above-said posts.