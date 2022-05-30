WBPRB Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Police invites applications to fill 1,666 posts- Check age limit, how to apply and more

WBPRB Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications for nearly 1, 666 posts. Out of these, 1410 posts are for constables and 256 are for lady constables. Candidates willing to apply may do so at the official website wbpolice.gov.in. The last date to file an application is June 27, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

It may be noted that candidates must have passed at least the class 10 examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) or its equivalent. Candidates must also be fluent in speaking, reading, writing Bengali. The provision will not be applicable to residents belonging to hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The minimum age of a candidate must be 18 and the maximum must be 27, as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit wis relaxable for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC according to the government norms. Here’s how candidates are required to apply for the above-mentioned posts.

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a total of Rs 150. This includes an application fee of Rs 150 and a processing fee of Rs 20. Similarly, candidates belonging to SC/ST category will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 20 only.

*Candidates must first log on to the official website wbpolice.gov.in or kolkatapolice.gov.in

*They may now click on the link saying, WB police constable recruitment 2022’

*Now, candidates are required to fill in details and upload required documents

*Candidates must upload their documents

*They are also required to pay their application fees

*Candidates are required to download their application form for future use.

“All the candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be called to appear in the Final Written Examination to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The Final Written Examination will have 85 (eighty five) Multiple Choice (Four choices) Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying 01 (one) mark each. The duration of the examination will be 1 (One) hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except questions on English language,” the official notification said.