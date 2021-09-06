WB Police Admit Card 2021 Released: How to download hall ticket online

The West Bengal Police preliminary written examination will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm on September 26. (File)

West Bengal Police Admit Card 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on Monday released the WB Police Admit Card 2021 for constable recruitment examination. Admit card for the preliminary written examination is available on the board’s official website. Candidates who had applied for the examination will be able to download their admit cards from the website.

According to its earlier notice, the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will recruit lady constables/constables. A mains exam and the selection PET/PST exam will follow the preliminary written examination.

West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Police preliminary written examination will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm on September 26.

How to download WB Police Admit Card 2021: Candidates who had applied to appear for the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2021 exam can visit the board’s official website. There will a link that says ‘Download e-Admit Cards for WB Police’ on the homepage. In the section ‘Ongoing Recruitment’, clicking on the ‘Constable/Lady’ link will redirect the candidate to a page that will require their date of birth and application number. Once the details are filled in the required fields and submitted, the WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021 will appear on screen. Candidates can download the admit and take out a print for future reference.

According to the official notice, only candidates who had applied offline would get a paper admit card, while those who had applied online would not get one. The board has also advised that candidates arriving at the exam centre wearing sneakers, sports shoes, high heels or similar shoes would be refused entry. The candidates have been advised to wear flat footwear such as polyurethane or plain leather footwear or slippers without accessories or metal embellishments.

The board has also asked the candidates to follow the instructions on admit cards and regularly visit the website.