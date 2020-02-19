WBHRB Recruitment: Applications invited for these posts; minimum salary over Rs 25,000

The application process will start from February 20 and will go on till March 4

WBHRB Recruitment: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has issued notification for posts of drivers. Candidates may visit the official website wbhrb.in to apply for the posts announced. The board is looking to fill up as many as 300 posts through this recruitment drive.

The application process will start from February 20 and will go on till March 4. Candidates are required to appear for the driving skill test. Those who clear the test, will have to appear for the interview. While the interview weightage will be of 15 marks, 85 marks is for the driving test.

WBHRB Recruitment: Age limit

The maximum age of candidates must be 40 as on January 1, 2020. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per governemnt norms

WBHRB Recruitment: Education

Candidates who wish to apply for these post must have passed class 8. The person must also have a valed driving licence. Candidates must also have the experience of five years, with two years of driving heavy vehicles. Applicants must also have a knowledge of basic knowledge of repairing vehicles.

WBHRB Recruitment: Salary

The minimum salary of candidates will be Rs 25,924 including allowances such as HRA, medical allowance among others

WBHRB Recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 160.

Last year, the WBHRB had invited applications for the posts of Facility Manager. It was looking to fill up 819 vacant posts. Candidates were asked to apply at official website, wbhrb.in on or before February 25, 2019. The upper age limit to apply for the post was kept at 39 years.