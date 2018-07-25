WBHRB 2018: Jobs alert for nursing staff aspirants; check how to apply for West Bengal Health Recruitment Board posts

Jobs alert for Nursing staff

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Staff Nurse Grade II posts. Those who are willing to apply can do so by sending their application through prescribed format on or before July 30, 2018. The ‘Staff Nurse Grade II’ post is temporary but may become permanent in near future. For recruitment, WBHRB will go through the selection process but in the case of a higher number of applications are received, the board may take a preliminary examination.

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 Educational qualification:-

The candidates must have a degree in General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing. The colleges or school should be recognized by both the Indian Nursing Council and the respective State Nursing Council. The candidate having a knowledge of Bengali or Nepali language (Spoken and written) will be given preference.

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 Age limit:-

To apply for the above-mentioned post, the lower age limit of a candidate is 18 years and upper age limit is 39 years as on January 1, 2018. However, relaxation of age is applicable for SC, ST, OBC as per Government rules and regulations.

How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018:-

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies of ‘Staff Nurse Grade II’ post by visiting the official website of WBHRB i.e. www.wbhrb.in. Candidates will have to upload the Nursing Council Registration certificate. All such candidates who will be completing their internship by August 31, 2018, are also eligible to apply subject to production of Permanent Registration at the time of joining.

Application fee for WBHRB Recruitment 2018:-

Applicants need to submit the online application fee of Rs 210 through GRIPS (Government Receipt Portal System), Government of West Bengal under the Head of Account: ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.