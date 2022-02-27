WBCS 2022: West Bengal Civil Service Exam notification out; How to apply

WBCS Exam 2022 Registration: The application window for WBCS Exam 2022 opens on March 3 and concludes on March 24.

WBCS 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released a notification on the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Exam 2022.

Online registration procedure to submit applications for WBCS 2022 Exam will begin from March 3. The last date to apply is March 24. The WBCS Exam 2022 will be conducted to recruit candidates for cadres of the West Bengal Civil Service and other services and posts under Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.

WBCS EXAM 2022 ELIGIBILITY: The West Bengal Public Service Commission’s notification on its official website details the eligibility criteria regarding educational qualifications, age limit, scale of pay, and fee payments online and offline, scheme and syllabus. The exam language medium will be Bengali and English, with only graduates being eligible to apply. The age limit for candidates applying in Group A and Group C categories is between 21 and 36 years, Group B between 20 and 36 years, and Group D between 21 and 39 years.

WBCS EXAM 2022 APPLICATION FEE: The application fees for WBCS Exam 2022 are non-refundable for all categories. SC/ST candidates and persons with disabilities (40% and above) from West Bengal, however, are not required to pay any application fee. Candidates from other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 210 plus GST/service charges.

WBCS EXAM 2022 VACANCIES: The West Bengal Public Service Commission is yet to announce the number of vacancies in different services.

WBCS 2022 EXAM PATTERN: The WBCS 2022 Preliminary Examination serves as a screening test to select candidates for the Main Examination. The Preliminary Examination consists of one 200-mark paper on General Studies. It will be objective type and consist of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be of 2.5 hours duration.

The standard will be of the knowledge level expected of a graduate of any recognised university. The paper will include questions covering English Language, General Science, Current Events of National & International Importance, History of India, Geography of India with Special Reference to West Bengal, Indian Polity and Economy, Indian National Movement, and General Mental Ability. Each topic will carry 25 marks.

HOW TO APPLY FOR WBCS EXAM 2022 ONLINE: Eligible candidates can apply for WBCS 2022 online only.

— The candidates will have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission;

— Before applying, the candidates need to enrol by clicking on ONE TIME REGISTRATION appearing on the homepage;

— Fill in the details to get registration number and password;

— Click on Login if Already Registered, submit the registration number, password, and captcha code;

— Enter age, education qualification, and other details required

— Pay the application fee online;

— Submit the application form after thorough verification

— Download a copy of the form for future reference.

WBCS EXAM 2022 ADMIT CARD: The admit card for the West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2022 will be available on the official website 15 days prior to the date of exam. There will be separate admit cards for each stage. No admit card or hall ticket will be sent on email or through post. The admit card will contain details about the exam date, timing, and venue.

WBCS EXAM 2022 RESULT: The West Bengal Public Service Commission will release the result of WBCS 2022 Exam at least after a month of the exam date. Candidates qualifying the Preliminary Exam will be able to appear for the Main Examination with those qualifying the exam being called for an interview/personality test. The final result will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in all the rounds.