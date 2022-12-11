WBBPE Recruitment 2022: TET exam held across state to fill up nearly 11,000 posts

West Bengal Board of Primary Education Board (WBBPE) held the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) on Sunday after a gap of five years. The board is looking to filling up nearly 11,000 primary teacher posts through this recruitment drive.

As per the board, close to 70 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. The exams across the state were held under heavy security. It was held in 1, 460 exam centres across the state in a single shift. The state government also arranged proper transport facilities for candidates so that they do not face any difficulty or be late in reaching their examination centres.

The board had earlier released the admit card for WB Primary TET 2022. Candidates were asked to download the same from the official website wbbpe.org. In order to download their admit card candidates were asked to keep their registration number, date of birth, and password with themselves to download their admit card.

The state administration had also shut down the internet in six districts of the state before the start of the exam at 12 noon. These districts were Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Dinajpur. According to an official notification, the step was taken so that any data-related messages were not transmitted.

Apart from installing CCTV cameras at every exam centre. The board also made biometric testing of TET candidates compulsory. It has also provided metal detectors to check candidates at every centre across the state.

The TET exam in the state was last held in 2017. Importantly, the 2014 TET examination results led to heavy controversies due to allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is currently probing the allegations after the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former state primary education board chairman Manik Bhattacharya, a Trinamool Congress MLA from Palashipara, over an alleged money trail in the case.