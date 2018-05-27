Want to work for Kumbh Mela? Apply for Kumbh Young Professional, get Rs 50000/month compensation; details here

Allahabad Kumbh will begin on January 19, 2019. (IE)

The Kumbh Mela, which is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings is going to be held next year in 2019 at Allahabad. The Kumbh is held every six years while the Maha Kumbha is held every 12 years at Allahabad. For the effective planning and execution of the Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for the post of Young Professional. The preparations for the Kumbh 2019 has already started. Hence the government is seeking the help of young professionals for the smooth execution of the Kumbh. Young Professionals will be hired on contract basis.

Here is all you need to know about it:

Name of the Post:

Young Professional

Number of Post:

The government is offering ten positions for the post of Young Professionals. The professionals would be hired on contract for 12 months.

Remuneration (Per Month):

The young professionals will get Rs. 50,000 per month which is inclusive of all taxes.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should have completed a course in MBA/PGDM/MCA and should be below 30 years of age as on July 1, 2018. He/she should possess the ability to communicate in spoken and written English and Hindi.

Minimum of two years of work experience in the relevant field is required.

Application Submission Date:

The last date for sending applications is February 21. Applications will be received online and eligible candidates can send their resumes to resume.kumbhald2019@gmail.com.

Role of Young Professionals/Job Description:

The government is looking for professionals from various disciplines such as infrastructure, environment, data analysis, finance etc. Young Professionals will be required to provide coordination, management and monitoring help to the Mela Development Authority. They will have to assist in data collection and fund planning for Kumbh Mela. Professionals will be engaged in different activities according to their field of work such as the work of designing and developing structures, layouts, mapping for different infrastructure assets will be done by those who have worked in this field. In addition to these roles, some other roles would be– development of Standard Operating Procedures for quality control, networking with different stakeholders, creation of mass awareness campaigns.

The Uttar Pradesh government has termed the Kumbh as ‘Divya Kumbh, Bhavya Kumbh’ and looking to make it a memorable event. The Last Maha Kumbh took place in 2013 and Allahabad Ardh Kumbh will be held from January 15, 2019 to March 9, 2019.