Want to travel the world and work at the same time? Your chance for a trip of a lifetime

Share without oversharing and bring the destination to life with your words. (Photo: Jada Yuan/ @jadabird)

Do you have what it takes to become a world travel writer? Fearless and adventurous, ready to explore the unexplored? Here is your chance to go on a trip of a lifetime. The New York Times has invited travellers to become one of their writers who will get a chance to explore 52 recommended places and be their visual-first reporter and writer. The writer-at-large will provide you the opportunity to visit and explore a new place every week for one whole year. The New York Times wants the selected candidates to tell a story about every destination on their list and the story of life on the road. They want the candidate to share without oversharing and bring the destination to life with their words. Here is what you need to do.

The registration process is open on the official website of the New York Times.

Submission closes on October 30, 2018 at 11.59 EST.

Preferred qualifications:

1. The candidate should have documented his travel in writing, social media or elsewhere

2. He/she should be active on social media via writing, photos and video

3. Should be comfortable in front of the camera

4. Should have a previous experience at a digital outlet, a film and television production company or other media organization.

5. Should have travelled to different destinations

6. The candidate should have travelled in the last 6 months

7. Has experience shooting and/or producing video

8. Fluency in foreign languages

About the 52 Places Traveler-

It was in 2017 when Jada Yuan became the inaugural 52 Places Traveler of NYT. She has travelled around the world to different destinations. Jada Yuan has worked with the New York Magazine for over a decade and has contributed her work as an editor and culture features writer. Since the starting of 2018, she was sent to a list of 52 places. The list includes cities like New Orleans in Louisiana, Colombia, Basilicata in Italy, the Caribbean Islands, Vierwaldstättersee in Switzerland, Chile’s Route of Parks, Gangwon Province in South Korea, Cincinnati in Ohio, Bhutan, Glasgow in Scotland are some among the 52 places.