Want to become Digital Champion? Jio has an online programme for you – Check all details here

Jio launches Digital Champion. (reuters)

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Friday introduced an online programme for undergraduate students. The programme is called ‘Digital Champions’ and is a five-week student learning course which is aimed at empowering today’s youth with the knowledge of leveraging digital technologies for businesses in the digital age, according to industry sources.

The programme aims to share knowledge about digital solutions with the youth of the nation, build them as digital champions and contribute to their development. Jio, under the Digital Champions Programme will organise four batches across the country, with the first batch starting this summer from May 21. Each internship will last 5 weeks and undergraduates can choose from over 800 cities and towns to enrol in the batch of their choice.

Over the course of this programme, students will learn about digital technologies and how digital can positively impact small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the future.

Here is how you can apply for Jio ‘Digital Champions’ programme:-

Interested candidates can visit Jio’s official career website careers.jio.com to apply for the programme.

Eligible Students:

1- For 4 year undergraduate courses, students who have completed 1st or 2nd year

2- For 3 year undergraduate courses, students who have completed 1st year

Selection Criteria:

1- Student selection would be done on the basis of their responses to an online assessment test

Note: Please note that there are limited openings in each location and students would be given preference on “first come first serve” basis.

Like the previous two quarters, Reliance Jio on Friday turned out an impressive set of numbers by posting a profit for the second consecutive quarter. During the January-March period, the company’s net profit at Rs 510 crore was up 1.2% sequentially, and higher than that of Bharti Airtel.