Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, banking jobs aspirants can check details at www.vijayabank.com

Vijaya Bank has invited applications for the recruitment for the post of Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit) in Junior Management Grade Scale-1. Eligible candidates can apply through online mode at the official website of the bank at www.vijayabank.com. The application process will begin on September 12 and the last date to fill the online application is September 27, 2018.

Interested candidates are advised to read detailed recruitment advertisement available on the official website of the Vijaya bank at www.vijayabank.com.

A total of 330 posts are available for the recruitment.

Eligibility:

The candidate must be between 21 and 30 of years age as on August 1, 2018. For general category students, a total of 167 posts are available, for SC(49), ST(25), OBC (89). There are also vacancies for Persons With Disabilities candidates.

Education:

The candidate must have a Graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and an MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA(with specialisation in finance) Or Chartered Accountant Or ICWA Or Company Secretary.

There is no experience requirement for the job.

Selection process:

Vijaya bank will select the eligible candidates through an online test and personal interview. The online examination will be for 120 minutes of 150 marks.

The online test would comprise the English language, General awareness with special reference to banking industry and Financial management. Each section carries 50 marks.

Candidates securing minimum score in each test and also a minimum total score, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview.

The candidate selected for the post will also have to undergo a specially designed course. The bank will allot an institute for the course. The residential course will be for 3 months duration and it is mandatory for candidates to stay in the campus. An amount of Rs 15,000 will be given to the candidates as a stipend.

According to the official notification, at the end of this course, an exit test will be conducted. Candidates who pass this exit test will be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit) in JMG Scale-1 in General Banking Stream.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can register at the official website of the Vijaya bank at www.vijayabank.com and click on the ‘Career’ link.