Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Bank jobs alert! Vacancies notified for 12th pass; check how to apply at vijayabank.com

Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018.

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: Vijaya Bank has invited applications for recruitment for various positions ranging from Manager-Chartered Accountant/Security and Clerk/ Law posts. The last date to submit the application online is April 27. Also, there are posts revered for sportspersons at clerk level. Also, for candidates who are thinking to apply offline will have to submit their form by May 4, 2018. However, the last date for Union Territories and few states is May 11, 2018. It includes Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Minicoy islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh division of J&K State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh.

For Manager Posts:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview. ‘However, the Bank may reserve the right to conduct Group Discussion/Written test before the interview in case a need is felt. The selection will be based on the performance of the shortlisted candidates in the GD/written test if any conducted and/or personal interview,’ reads the official notification by Vijaya Bank.

For Clerk Post:

Candidates with Class 12 qualification and expertise in cricket, basketball and kabaddi are eligible to apply for the vacancy. In order to be eligible for sports quota, candidates according to the official notification ‘should have represented the Country in International event, State in National event, or the District in State Level event with distinction, or the University in an Interuniversity event with Distinction or if he was a member of the Combined Universities Team.’ Candidates will be selected on the basis of call trials.

For more details and how to apply:

Vijaya Bank was founded on October 23, 1931, by late A.B.Shetty and other enterprising farmers in Mangalore, Karnataka. The objective of the founders was to promote banking habit, thrift and entrepreneurship among the farming community of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State. The bank became a scheduled bank in 1958. Candidates can apply at vijayabank.com.