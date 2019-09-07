Vacancies for teachers, engineers: DSSSB releases notification for over 980 posts; check details

The willing candidates must pay a sum of Rs 100 for the application fees online. (Representational image)

DSSSB jobs 2019: The DSSSB has released notification to recruit teaching and engineering officials for several vacant posts. A total of 982 candidates will be selected for the vacancy at the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board. The process of application will commence from September 16, 2019. The last date to submit application is October 15, 2019.

The vacancy has been listed for the posts of nursery teachers, primary teachers and JE (civil). The notification further stated that only online mode of application will be accepted. “Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected,” it said.

DSSSB jobs 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts- 982

Assistant teacher (primary level) – 637 posts

Assistant teacher (nursery level) – 141 posts

JE (civil)- 204 posts

The posts of Assistant teacher (primary level) and Assistant teacher (nursery level) are under the Directorate of Education while the JE (civil) is under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

DSSSB jobs 2019: Important dates

Application process to begin- September 16, 2019 (Monday)

Application process to end- October 15, 2019 (Tuesday)

Dates of exam- Not yet mentioned

Date of result- Not yet mentioned

DSSSB jobs 2019: Salary details

In the notification, the DSSSB has stated that salary will be Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4200.

DSSSB jobs 2019: Application fees

The willing candidates must pay a sum of Rs 100 for the application fees online. The application fee must be submitted through SBI e-pay. The notification clearly says, “other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited.” However, candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Physically Handicapped and Ex-serviceman have been exempted from application fee. The women candidates also do not require to pay any application fees.

DSSSB jobs 2019: Mode of selection

The candidates will be selected through two-tier examination scheme. Total duration for each tier is 2 hours.

DSSSB jobs 2019: Examination scheme

The questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned.