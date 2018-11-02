Uttarakhand Open University Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 41 posts-check details here

Uttarakhand Open University has issued notification for 41 academic consultants posts.

Uttarakhand Open University has issued notification for 41 academic consultants posts. Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format and attend the interview on November 13-14.

Dates to remember

The date for walk-in-interview: November 13-14

Vacancy details

Number of posts: 41

Music-02

Urdu-02

Chemistry-02

Botany-02

Social work-02

Physics-02

History-01

Economics-02

Hindi-01

Yoga-02

Zoology-02

Home science: 01

LLM-02

Public Administration-02

Political Science-02

Math-02

Political Science-02

English-01

Geography-01

Astrology-02

Sanskrit-02

Psychology-02

Library Science and Information Science-03

Environmental Science-02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have completed Ph D/NET/SET (Uttarakhand ) degree may apply. Candidates who wish to know further may visit the university’s official website uou.ac.in

Please note that those willing to apply will have to pay application fee of Rs 200.

How to Apply

Those applying will have to attend the interview on November 13-14 as per the subject. Address of the interview venue is Uttarakhand Open University, University Road, Behind Transport Nagar, Haldwani (Nainital).

