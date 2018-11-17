Job alert: UP Police bumper recruitment drive, apply for 49,568 Constable post

31,360 posts are notified in the citizen police while 18,208 vacancies are in the PAC wing. (Representational photo)

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Constables posts in citizen police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). A total of 49,568 posts will be filled through the process and candidates seeking employment in UP police can log on to the official website of the board https://prpb.gov.in to register themselves.

31,360 posts are notified in the citizen police while 18,208 vacancies are in the PAC wing. The online application process will start from November 19, 2018. The last date to apply online is December 8, 2018. Also, the last date of pay fee through online mode is December 8, 2018.

Candidates can also pay fee through offline mode by e-challan and the last date for the submission of same is December 10, 2018.

Eligibility:

The age limit of the male candidates should be between 18 and 22 years and for women aspirants, age should be between 18 and 25 years. To determine the same, the board will decide the age of candidate as on July 01, 2018. Candidates should be born between July 2, 1996 and July 1, 2000.

Also, the board has announced upper age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Citizen Police Constable and Provincial Armed Constabulary, a candidate must be 12th pass from any recognised board or university.

Selection procedure:

The candidates for the posts of Constables will be done on the basis of performance/evaluation in; Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written exam, document verification.

The written exam will consist: General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, Mental aptitude, IQ and Reasoning ability. Candidates are advised to read the syllabus given on the official website of UPPRPB at https://prpb.gov.in.

The application fee for registration is Rs 400 for all categories of candidates. Interested candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification available on https://prpb.gov.in before applying for the posts.