Uttar Pradesh Police releases admit card for constable exam: Here’s how to download at uppbpb.gov.in

The notification for this exam was released in 2018. The written exam was conducted earlier this year in October.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released admit card for the physical fitness exam that will be conducted for the post of constable. The exam will be conducted for a total 49,568 posts. 31,360 vacancies are for the post of Reserve civil constable and 18,208 are for Reserve PAC.

Those who have cleared the exam will have to visit the official website — uppbpb.gov.in, to download the admit card for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST). The date and location of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card, along with what documents one needs to carry.

However, the candidates who have been selected in D1 through D5 category should only download their admit cards from the website for the DV/PST process, following which a final list of the selected candidates will be released.

UPPBPB: Vacancy details:

Total number of vacancies: 49,568 (Civil Constable – 31,360, PAC – 18,208)

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board — uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link reading “Direct recruitment to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC – Scrutiny of records and conducting the physical standard test under the recruitment process of October-2018” and “Link to download admit card”

Step 3: Log in with user ID and password, which is your Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the admit card, and take a print out for future reference

Every candidate appearing for the physical fitness examination will have to carry the admit card along with valid identity proof to the examination centre, else they will not be allowed to appear. Those who will get shortlisted in this exam will have to appear for the document verification process. According to the official notification, the number of candidates shortlisted for the document verification process will be 2.5 times the number of vacancies.