Uttar Pradesh: 3,000 youths get job offers at Skill India’s ‘Rozgar Mela’

A three-day Skill India ‘Rozgar Mela’ here, dubbed as the largest job fair in Uttar Pradesh, concluded Sunday in which around 3,000 candidates were selected for various job roles.

‘Rozgar Melas’ organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in various cities have been instrumental in connecting thousands of youth to employers, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, he said, “We are committed to creating and providing employment opportunities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh.”

“The focus of youths should be on honing skills to get jobs of their choice. The government is putting in a lot of effort in empowering youth with skill and education that can help them to be successful in their lives,” a press release quoted him as saying.

The Skill India’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ gave an opportunity to job seekers of Lucknow to learn more about potential employers and various employment opportunities available, including entrepreneurship.

It also offered a platform to the organisations to meet potential employees in an informal setting.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ brought skilled candidates in direct contact with recruiters, HR managers, admission officers and advisory bodies/training providers.

Some of the leading corporates and organisations that participated in the event were Bajaj Capital, Taj Vivanta, NIIT Ltd, Aarohan Micro Finances, Bharti Telemedia, Muthoot Microfin, G4S Securities, Naturals and Carnival Films among others, the release said.

Around 3,000 candidates were selected in job roles such as customer relations executive, human resource-junior executive, beauty therapist, machine Operator and sales executives, it added.