Use LinkedIn for jobs? Avoid these phrases to enhance your chances of getting noticed by employers

Are you looking forward to switching your job? If yes, then be tactful and don’t use phrases such as “actively seeking opportunities” or “available for employment” on your LinkedIn profile. Even if there is a common belief that by using these phrases one can get more job offers, these terms can make you look like a person who is in desperate need for a job, according to a report by Forbes.

The Forbes report states that by using aforementioned phrases, one does not stand out as a “unique and viable candidate”. Using such phrases will make you look like “part of a large group of people who are actively seeking work”. Moreover, these phrases do not provide candidates the much required edge over other candidates.

The report says that LinkedIn opts for a search algorithm that helps companies find you easily. On LinkedIn, the headline has the most weight in that algorithm, as per the report. Since the headline is the most important thing, one should utilise the space for the most-suitable keywords depending on your job title and industry. The most preferred things of hiring managers are the job title, the location and the best keywords for the position.

However, the logic behind using phrases such as “actively seeking opportunities” or “available for employment” on the LinkedIn profile is that one should be honest about his/her current job status. Apart from this there is a common belief that by using such phrases one can draw more attention for recruiters to their profiles.