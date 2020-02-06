UPTET Result 2020 to be out Tomorrow! Here’s how you can check result at updeled.gov.in

Close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for UPTET.

UPTET Result 2020: The wait is soon going to be over for teacher aspirants as the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is to be announced on February 8 (Friday). The candidates may check their result at official websites – updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The answer key of the exam was released on January 31. The candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent to qualify for UPTET. This means that out of the total of 150 marks, candidates are required to get at least 90. Reserved category candidates are required to score 55 per cent marks to clear the exam, which will be 82, out of 155.

Close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for UPTET. Of them, 10.68 lakh candidates are for the post of the primary school teacher and 5.65 lakh candidates have applied for the teaching job at the upper primary level.

A three-step guide to check result

Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Look for the Download Results, click on the tab

A PDF file will appear with the list of selected candidates

Candidates may download their results

The exam consisted of two papers, I and II. The candidates are required to clear both papers to be eligible for the teaching job at the primary level. In case of any confusion, the candidates can reach out to authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari released a preliminary answer key for candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, which was held this year on January 8.