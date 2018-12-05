UPTET Result 2018: Announced! How candidates check details at official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Close to 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

UPTET result 2018: The long wait is over for lakhs of candidates as the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has announced the result of UPTET 2018. They can check their results at official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Close to 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Recently, the government had released notification for 69,000 vacancies for posts of assistant teachers. The exam for this is scheduled to be held on January 6 next year. Candidates who clear the exam will get legibility. These certified candidates may apply for job. The qualifying marks last year were 60 percent.

Here is how to check your result:-

1) At first, candidates may visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

2) After this, they may click on the link ‘UPTET 2018 result’ in the home page

3) Now, a new window will open

4) Applicants will now have to fill the relevant details

5) They may now check their results

6) Applicants are advised to download their results and keep the same for future use.

Earlier, the board had asked candidates who wanted to raise objections on answer keys to challenge it by November 23. as per some reports, at least 800 candidates submitted against the answer key. About 12 answers are supposedly wrong. They were asked to submit their objections at mail id uptethelpline@gmail.com in MS Excel or MS word format in Times New Roman font.