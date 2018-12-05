UPTET Result 2018: Announced! How candidates check details at official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 6:28 PM

UPTET result 2018: The long wait is over for lakhs of candidates.

uptet result 2018, uptet result 2018 roll number wise, uptet result 2018 download, uptet result 2018 direct link, uptet result 2018 official website, uptet result 2018 answer key2018Close to 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

UPTET result 2018: The long wait is over for lakhs of candidates as the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has announced the result of UPTET 2018. They can check their results at official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Close to 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Recently, the government had released notification for 69,000 vacancies for posts of assistant teachers. The exam for this is scheduled to be held on January 6 next year. Candidates who clear the exam will get legibility. These certified candidates may apply for job. The qualifying marks last year were 60 percent.

Here is how to check your result:-

1) At first, candidates may visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

2) After this, they may click on the link ‘UPTET 2018 result’ in the home page

3) Now, a new window will open

4) Applicants will now have to fill the relevant details

5) They may now check their results

6) Applicants are advised to download their results and keep the same for future use.

Also read: UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Candidates asked to submit challenges by today – Here is how aspirants can do it

Earlier, the board had asked candidates who wanted to raise objections on answer keys to challenge it by November 23. as per some reports, at least 800 candidates submitted against the answer key. About 12 answers are supposedly wrong. They were asked to submit their objections at mail id uptethelpline@gmail.com in MS Excel or MS word format in Times New Roman font.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPTET Result 2018: Announced! How candidates check details at official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition