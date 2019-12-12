UPTET Recruitment 2019: Admit card to be released today – check how to download, exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in English, Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit.

UPTET Recruitment 2019: The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari in Uttar Pradesh is slated to release admit cards for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be conducted on December 22, today. Candidates may get their admit card through official website updeled.gov.in or www.upbasiceduboard.gov.

The exam will be conducted in English, Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit. The board will conduct the exam to fill up the post of teachers for class 1 to 8. While Paper 1 will be conducted for those who want to teach in Class 1 to 8, Paper 2 will be for those who will teach students from class 6 to 8.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

Step 1: Candidates may first visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: After this, they may click on the link ‘UPTET-2019’ under ‘important’ category

Step 3: Now, candidates may click on the ‘admit card log-in’ under the ‘UPTET admit card’ under the main tab in the page that will appear on screen

Step 4: They may now log-in using their credentials

Step 5: After the process is done, admit card will appear on the dashboard.

Step 6. They may now download their admit card for future use.

Those who have any queries may speak with the authorities at phone numbers 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or mail them at uptethelpline@gmail.com.

The application process concluded on November 20. Candidates in general as well as OBC candidates were asked to pay application fee of Rs 600. SC/ST candidates were asked to pay Rs 400. The last date to submit the application fee was November 21.