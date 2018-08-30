UPTET exam date announced – What aspirants need to know

Uttar Pradesh TET exam has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The detailed advertisement will be released on September 15, 2018, and the online registration process will begin on September 17, 2018, and end on October 2, 2018.

The exam will be held in October and the admit cards are expected to be uploaded on the official website on October 17.

The exam will be conducted on October 28, 2018, and the board is planning to announce the results for TET in record time to facilitate the written exam for selection of Assistant Teachers. It will be conducted into sessions from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for candidates appearing for the Primary level and from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for candidates appearing for the Upper Primary level.

After conducting the exam on October 28, 2018, the answer keys are expected to be uploaded in the website by October 29, 2018. And candidates will be allowed to submit their complaints regarding the answer key by November 1. The board will look into the grievances filed, and resolve the issue by November 12, 2018, if need be.

The final results are expected to be released by November 20, 2018.

UPTET Exam date: October 28, 2018. It will be held in two sessions from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for candidates appearing for the Primary level and from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for candidates appearing for the Upper Primary level.

UPTET Registration dates: Begins from September 17, 2018, and ends on October 2, 2018

UPTET Admit Card release dates: October 17, 2018

UPTET Tentative Result: November 20, 2018