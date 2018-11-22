UPTET answer key released; Check details at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The candidates who appeared in the UPTET 2018 can download the official answer keys at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh’s Teachers’ Eligibility Test answer keys for both primary and upper primary UPTET examination have been released on the official website of the UP basic education board.

The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted on November 18 and the answer keys were slated to be released on Tuesday. Last year, the UP basic education board had released the answer keys within a week of the date when the examination was conducted.

The board will give an opportunity to the candidates to raise their objections, if any, related to the UPTET question paper. The candidates will have to pay a minimal amount and there will be a time duration to submit the form.

How to download UPTET 2018 answer key:

The homepage of the official website has two links: one of the primary UPTET examination answer key and another of the upper primary UPTET examination answer key. Candidates can download the pdf file and check the answer keys.

According to the UP government official statement, the government started the recruitment procedure of 68,500 primary school teachers and a total of 1.05 lakh applications were received and 41,556 candidates could not clear the examination.