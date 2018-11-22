UPTET answer key released; Check details at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 4:54 PM

Uttar Pradesh's Teachers' Eligibility Test answer keys for both primary and upper primary UPTET examination have been released on the official website of the UP basic education board.

The candidates who appeared in the UPTET 2018 can download the official answer keys at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh’s Teachers’ Eligibility Test answer keys for both primary and upper primary UPTET examination have been released on the official website of the UP basic education board.

The candidates who appeared in the UPTET 2018 can download the official answer keys at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted on November 18 and the answer keys were slated to be released on Tuesday. Last year, the UP basic education board had released the answer keys within a week of the date when the examination was conducted.

The board will give an opportunity to the candidates to raise their objections, if any, related to the UPTET question paper. The candidates will have to pay a minimal amount and there will be a time duration to submit the form.

How to download UPTET 2018 answer key:
The homepage of the official website has two links: one of the primary UPTET examination answer key and another of the upper primary UPTET examination answer key. Candidates can download the pdf file and check the answer keys.

According to the UP government official statement, the government started the recruitment procedure of 68,500 primary school teachers and a total of 1.05 lakh applications were received and 41,556 candidates could not clear the examination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPTET answer key released; Check details at www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition