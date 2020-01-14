UPTET answer key 2019 releases today: How to download – all you need to know

The final answer key will be given on January 31, 2020, according to the release issued by the government.

UPTET Answer Key 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj will release the preliminary answer key on Tuesday for candidates who appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) held on January 8, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. to download the answer key. It is important to note that candidates who want to challenge the answer key will have to raise an objection before January 17, 2020. If the objection is accepted then as per the rule, the fee of the candidate will be refunded.

The final answer key will be given on January 31, 2020, according to the release issued by the government. Results for the UPTET exam will be announced on February 7, 2020.

UPTET Answer Key 2019: Here is how you can download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website- upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: After logging on to the website, click the links to get details for primary and upper primary papers which are visible on the website.

Step 3: A PDF file will open in front of you which can use to check the answer keys.

Step 4: In the final step you can download and take a print out of the copy if required.

Candidates appearing for the UPTET exam will have to score a minimum 60 per cent marks for qualifying in the general category. Candidates who come under the reserved category section will have to score a minimum of 55 per cent marks to clear the test. The important thing to note for all candidates is that all questions in the examination are for one mark each and there will not be any negative marking for any wrong answer.

For any query, candidates can call the authorities on 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or send an email at uptethelpline@gmail.com.