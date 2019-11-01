UPTET 2019 registration begins! All you need to know

UPTET 2019 registration begins!

UPTET 2019 Notification: The Uttar Pradesh government has invited application for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) from November 1, 2019. For applying online the candidates need to visit the official website – updeled.gov.in. The examination is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) to determine the eligibility of those applying for the teaching posts in government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

UPTET Important Dates: The registration begins on November 1, 2019, and the last date for registration is November 20, 2019.

The last date for submission of application fee is November 21, 2019.

Date of examination: December 22, 2019. UPTET admit cards will be made available on the website 10 days before the exam.

The examination will be conducted in 4 languages – Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu.

Age Limit: The unreserved candidates applying for the post should be between 18-35 Years of age, OBC candidates between 18-38 Years, SC or ST candidates between 18-40 Years and the PWD candidates should be between 18 to 45 years.

Educational Qualification

For Primary Teachers:

The candidates appearing for Paper I should have a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from a recognised university and 2 years Diploma (D.Ed), BTC, CT (Nursery), Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) & BCT Urdu special training in Uttar Pradesh from a recognised institute.

For Upper Primary Teachers:

Bachelor’s degree minimum 50% marks along with BTC from National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved institute, B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education from Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). Or, Intermediate (10+2) with minimum 50% marks and 4-year B.A/ BSC Ed/ BA Ed from NCTE or UGC recognized institute.

UPTET 2019: How to apply

> Go to the official website – updeled.gov.in and find the link reading “UPTET-2019 Registration”

> Under the ‘Registration Form’ title, go to ‘Candidate Registration’, then Verify Registration, Fill Education / Exam Details, Update Password and Pay Registration Fee.

> Following which the candidate needs to fill in his/ her Address Details

> Upload Photograph And Signature after that

> Take a print out of the application form for future reference

UPTET application fees:

The application fee has been increased this year. The unreserved and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 600 for paper I and Rs 1200 for both the papers. SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 400 for one, and Rs 800 for two papers. Whereas PWD candidates need to pay Rs 100 and Rs 200 for the paper I and both the papers respectively. The payment of UPTET should be made online through credit or debit card and net banking.

Paper 1 of UPTET is for those candidates who want to teach from class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is for those who want to teach from class 6 to class 8. One can also apply for both the papers.