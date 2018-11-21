UPTET 2018 official answer key expected to be released anytime soon at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The official website homepage will have two links: one of the primary UPTET examination answer keys and another of the upper primary UPTET examination answer keys.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination answer keys are expected to be released soon on the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The key was slated to be released on Tuesday. However, the key was not released owing to some technical issues and it has yet not been released.

The official website of UP Basic Education Board was not responding at the time of writing this report. Candidates are advised to wait for the website to load properly.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET 2018 examination, which the board had conducted on November 18 in two shifts. The aspirants who appeared in the first shift of the examination after their registration would teach students studying in classes 1 to 5 in the government lower primary schools. The aspirants registered for the second shift would teach students of classes 6 to 8 in government upper primary schools.

In the next step of the examination process, the candidates will be provided an option to scrutinize the provisional UPTET answer key to be released by the board.