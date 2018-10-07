UPTET 2018 examination: Registration process to end today; Check how to apply

UPTET 2018 examination (Representative image)

The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 will end today. The recruitment for posts of Primary and Upper Primary teachers in schools across the state will take place on November 4, 2018. The candidates who are willing to apply can fill the online registration form by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board i.e. upbasiceduboard.gov.in by today evening. The closing date to submit UPTET online form is October 8, 2018 (Monday). According to reports, over four lakh applicants have applied for the competitive examination so far.

Exam schedule:-

The UPTET 2018 exam will be conducted in two shifts on November 4, 2018. The first shift will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for the candidates who have applied for ‘Primary’ level posts. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for applicants belonging to the ‘Upper Primary’ level.

Know how to apply:-

An individual must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for UPTET 2018:-

(1) Login the official website of UPTET 2018 i.e. upbasiceduboard.gov.in

(2) On the main page, one will easily notice a UPTET 2018 application weblink. The candidates need to click on the link.

(3) A new page will appear, where the candidates will be asked to enter the details.

(4) After entering the details, the individual needs to cross-check once again.

(5) After checking, click on submit the application fee.

(6) After completing all the necessary issue, take a printout of the application form for future use.

How to get the UPTET 2018 answer key:-

The answer key of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 will be released on the official web portal i.e. upbasiceduboard.gov.in on November 5, 2018. The applicants, who want to raise objections, can do so. However, the final result of the UPTET 2018 examination will be published on November 20, 2018.