UPTET 2018 Answer Key: Candidates asked to submit challenges by today – Here is how aspirants can do it

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 7:34 PM

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: For students who were willing to challenge answer key, the last date was today.

uptet answer key, uptet answer key 2018, uptet answer key 2018 download, uptet answer key download, uptet answer key paper 2On Thursday, UPTET answer keys for both primary and upper primary examination were released.

For students who were willing to challenge Uttar Pradesh’s Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) answer key, the last date was today. The answer key was released yesterday morning.The website upbasiceduboard.gov.in that was down few minutes back is up now.

According to official notification released yesterday, candidates would be permitted to raise objections till 6.00 pm today. After this the link would be withdrawn from the site. At least 800 representations have been submitted to the board against the answer key, some reports said. Close to 12 answers are supposedly wrong.

Candidates were asked to submit their objections to the mail id uptethelpline@gmail.com in MS Excel or MS word format in Times New Roman font. The notification also said that those filing nomination must have important details like level of the exam (primary or upper primary), question number, answer key, candidate’s answer and proof.

The exam was on November 18. In 2017, the UP basic education board released the answer keys within a week of the date when the exam was held.

The exam was on November 18. In 2017, the UP basic education board released the answer keys within a week of the date when the exam was held.

