UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 477 Enforcement Constable posts; Check eligibility, fee, apply online from July 7

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced vacancies for 477 seats of Enforcement Constable. It has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates starting July 7. The deadline for submitting the applications has been set for July 28. All candidates interested in the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable posts can go to the official website upsssc.gov.in to apply.

Educational qualification

As with any job vacancy, the Enforcement Constable seats also require candidates to meet some eligibility criteria. Interested candidates should have completed their 12th or Intermediate exam from a recognised board. It is advised candidates check out all the requirements before filling out the application.They can check the notification link on the official UPSSSC website for the details of the educational qualification.

UPSSSC recruitment age limit

Those who are interested in the Enforcement Constable posts of UPSSSC should be minimum 18 years of age. The maximum age limit set for the candidates is 25 years. It is once again advised that candidates check the official notification on the official website of UPSSSC to see the details of the relaxation in the age limit.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

All those who meet the required eligibility criteria for the Enforcement Constable posts will have to pay Rs 25 when they fill up their application forms.

Selection Process

The UPSSSC has said that candidates’ selection for the 477 posts will be based on their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022. All those who are interested in applying for the for these posts should have appeared for PET 2022 and been issued a score card.

The official notification by the UPSSSC for the 477 posts is available on the official website upsssc.gov.in.