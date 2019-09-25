UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Admit card issued for this exam – check at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Exams will be held in four shifts.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally come out with admits cards for candidates for Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam. Through this exam, the commission is looking to fulfil a number of posts that include supply inspector, assistant consolidation officer/ assistant rectification officer, marketing inspector, assistant garden inspector among others. Candidates may log on to official website www.upsssc.gov.in for more details.

The commission is looking to fill up as many as 672 posts with these exams which will be held on September 30 and October 1 between 10 am-12 pm and 3-5 pm respectively. These exams will be held in four shifts.

Here’s how to download admit cards

Candidates may visit official website www.upsssc.gov.in

After this, they may click on the link ‘Click here to download your admit card for the exam schedule on 30.09.2019 and 01.10.2019 under the advertisement number -01-Exam/2019’

Soon a new window will open.

Now candidates are advised to fill up their details.

Once the process is done, candidates may download their admit cards and take a printout

Earlier, the commission had issued notification for a number of posts at the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates were asked to visit the official website and apply for various posts on offer. Applications were invited for posts of assistant statistics officer (ASRO), assistant research officer (ARO). The last date to apply for 904 posts is October 9.

While the minimum age of candidates must be 21, the maximum must be 40 years of age. Those looking to apply must have a degree from any university/institute recognised by the government a diploma from DElCC society in computer. Applicants must also have knowledge of Hindi.