UPSSSC Recruitment 2016: Results announced for 3,133 posts; check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced the final result for Village Development Officer recruitment, the notification for which was announced in 2016. The commission had conducted the recruitment procedure to fill up as many as 3, 133 Village Development Officer posts. The results that were declared today saw 2947 candidates passing the exam.

Among those selected 1,726 candidates are from the unreserved category, 559 from OBC, 590 from SC category and 72 from ST. Apart from these selected candidates, the UPSSSC has withheld the result for 70 posts, that are reserved for ex-servicemen. These jobs will be under the discretion of the government.

It also holds back the result of 116 candidates whose date of birth, eligibility, CCC document or reservation related proof were unclear. The final decision on these candidates will be announced as per the government’s discretion. The final examination is based on written examination, physical exam and interview.

Candidates who may check their result by following the steps that are below:

1) Candidates may go to official website www.upsssc.gov.in. To check their results.

2) They may now click on result button on the home page.

3) Soon, a pdf page will be opened.

4) Candidates can download the pdf file and check their results.

