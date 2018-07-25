UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission aspirants

Jobs alert for Agriculture Technical Assistant

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited application for recruitment to several posts of Agriculture Technical Assistant. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so through prescribed format on or before August 23, 2018. The process is online. Candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned job on the basis of their performance in a written test.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018 Educational qualifications:-

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognised university in India.

UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Recruitment 2018 Age Limit:-

The willing candidates should be minimum 21 years of age and maximum 40 years of age as on July 1, 2018. The candidate should not have been born before July 2, 1978, and after July 1, 1997. However, age relaxation is there according to the norms of the Government of India.

How to apply for UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Recruitment 2018:-

To apply, an applicant needs to visit the official website of UPSSSC i.e. https://upsssc.gov.in. The process of application is further classified into five steps.

1. Applicant needs to register themselves on the website.

2. Candidate needs to upload their photo and signature.

3. Candidate needs to fill the remaining part of the application form and enter details like address, educational qualification, state etc.

4. After the completion of application form, the applicant needs to submit the application fee.

5. For future reference, one should print the application form.

Exam pattern for UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Recruitment 2018:-

1. General awareness- 50 questions, total 100 marks

2. General knowledge- 50 questions, total 100 marks

3. General Science and Mathematics- 50 questions, total 100 marks

4. General Hindi- 50 questions, total 100 marks

Time duration is 2 hours (total)

Application fees for UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Recruitment 2018:-

Interested candidates must know that the application fee for General and OBC category is Rs 185, for SC and ST category is Rs 95 while for PWD candidates is Rs 25.