UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Diploma holders! Check details

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the application process for the recruitment to several vacant posts of Junior Engineer and others. The interested candidates can apply online with an application fee by November 30, 2018. However, applicants will have a time till December 7, 2018, to make any sort of corrections.

Vacancy details:

A total of 1,477 vacancies are there.

Educational qualifications:

The willing candidates must have a diploma degree in an engineering discipline.

Application fees:

For the candidates belonging to ‘General’ and ‘OBC’ category, an application fee of Rs 225 is required, while for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe) category candidate, an application fee of Rs 105 is needed. The candidates belonging to PwD category need to submit an application fee of Rs 25. The last date for fee deposition is November 30, 2018.

Exam process:

The selection process for the UPSSSC exam will be written. It can either be online or offline. The commission will release the date, syllabus and other necessary details in due course of time. The interested applicants must read the official advertisement carefully and then start the online application. Applicants can see the official advertisement at https://upsssc.gov.in/UploadNotices/ADVT_1311.pdf

Know how to apply:

The willing candidates need to apply through online mode by visiting the official website of UPSSSC that is www.upsc.gov.in. During the application process, an applicant needs to register themselves before entering other details. The process will include photo uploading, signature, payment of fee and finally submission of application form. Before log out from the web page, an individual must take a print out of their application form for future references.

About the UPSSSC:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation, which conduct several examinations to fill up the vacant posts in the state government. The commission was constituted under the provision of the UPSSSC Act 2014.