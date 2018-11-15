UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 1,477 posts; apply at upsssc.gov.in

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 6:17 PM

Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format.

upsssc recruitment, upsssc recruitment 2018, upsssc recruitment 2018 notification, upsssc recruitment 2018 exam date, upsssc jobs, upsssc jobs 2018Applicants will have to undergo the written test as well interview for the selection process.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for Junior Engineer (JE), Foreman and other positions. Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before November 30 at official website upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates, after clicking on to official website are required to provide their academic qualification, skill, experience, and other information asked to fill up the form. they will also have to attach self-attested copies of relevant documents in suggested format.

Dates to remember

Starting date for registration: October 30

Starting date for Online Exam Fees Submission: October 30

Last Date for Registration: November 30

Number of vacancies

Total number of posts: 1,477 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Civil: 982 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical: 148 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Agricultural Engineering: 129 positions

Sub Junior Engineer: 111 positions

Sub Junior Engineer: 43 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Mechanical-35 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Mudran Overseer: 06 positions

Sub Junior Engineer Electrical: 07 positions

Sub Junior Doordarshan Engineer: 01 position

Sub Junior Engineer Automobile: 01 position

Electrical Junior Engineer: 07 positions

Electrical and Mechanical Foreman group-1: 03 positions

Computer: 04 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Educational/ Technical Qualification and Experience

* That applying must at least have a Diploma.

Age limit:

* The minimum age required is 18 years while the maximum age needed is 40.

Please note that SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH Candidates will have age relaxation as per government norms.

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 30.

