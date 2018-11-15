UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 1,477 posts; apply at upsssc.gov.in

Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for Junior Engineer (JE), Foreman and other positions. Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before November 30 at official website upsssc.gov.in.
Candidates, after clicking on to official website are required to provide their academic qualification, skill, experience, and other information asked to fill up the form. they will also have to attach self-attested copies of relevant documents in suggested format.
Applicants will have to undergo the written test as well interview for the selection process.
Dates to remember
Starting date for registration: October 30
Starting date for Online Exam Fees Submission: October 30
Last Date for Registration: November 30
Number of vacancies
Total number of posts: 1,477 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Civil: 982 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical: 148 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Agricultural Engineering: 129 positions
Sub Junior Engineer: 111 positions
Sub Junior Engineer: 43 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Mechanical-35 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Mudran Overseer: 06 positions
Sub Junior Engineer Electrical: 07 positions
Sub Junior Doordarshan Engineer: 01 position
Sub Junior Engineer Automobile: 01 position
Electrical Junior Engineer: 07 positions
Electrical and Mechanical Foreman group-1: 03 positions
Computer: 04 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Educational/ Technical Qualification and Experience
* That applying must at least have a Diploma.
Age limit:
* The minimum age required is 18 years while the maximum age needed is 40.
Please note that SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH Candidates will have age relaxation as per government norms.
How to Apply
