UPSRTC Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced! Candidates may apply at upsrtc.com

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (UPSRTC) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for 333 conductor posts in Saharanpur. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before August 12. Candidates may apply online through official website upsrtc.com

Important Date

The corporation would start accepting online form on August 6 from 10:00 AM. The last date for submission of form is August 12 till 5 pm

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed at least till class 12.

Age Limit:

The minimum age required for the job is 18, while the maximum age needed is 40.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online through official website www.upsrtc.com from August 6 till August 12 05:00 PM

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs. 100.

Earlier in January, the UPSRTC issued notification for 1931 posts. They were asked to apply at the official website given above. The advertisement had said that those selected will per salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. It also offered Rs 1,900-grade pay.